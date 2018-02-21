Steam is Having a Huge Star Wars Sale Right Now

You read that right: over twenty games from the Star Wars library are on sale right now on Steam, and whether you’re new to the saga or a long-time fan who grew up with the Expanded Universe, most of these games are titles that you seriously don’t want to miss. From the classic Nintendo 64 RPG Shadows of the Empire to LucasArts’ final titles, like the strategic Empire at War, there’s a lot to love when it comes to this particular sale, which is only running for a limited time. You don’t need to be Force-sensitive to win at these games, but believing in the Force (and being as fast as Anakin Skywalker) might help you when it comes to getting through some of the particularly difficult titles.

The roster is pretty big (again: over 20 titles are contained in this particular sale), but there are specific titles that every single Star Wars fan should try and play, especially if they’re looking for familiar things that “survived” the Expanded Universe’s cancellation when Disney bought the franchise and welcomed it into the mouse-eared fold. Prequel lovers and fans of Knights of the Old Republic aren’t exempt either, so if you dropped an older game and want to know what happened, now is a great time to hop into that.

The sale also offers so much more than what current Star Wars video game fare does (sorry, EA, but we need more): single-player narratives, racing games, and a deeper look into the inner workings of both the Rebellion and Empire are all included in this massive roster.

While this particular sale doesn’t just involved Star Wars titles (anyone fancy some Indiana Jones ahead of the fifth movie?), George Lucas’ epic space fantasy is certainly the highlight, and with tons of titles at up to 65% off, it’s worth looking in to for the PC gamer who doesn’t quite have it all.

The sale is only on Steam, so check it out before it’s gone, and scroll down for a sampling of the best titles that only the scruffiest of nerf herders would pass up.

Rogue Squadron

Rogue Squadron was one of the first sub-franchises in the Star Wars saga to zero-in on the pilots of the Rebellion – specifically the faction under the command of Wedge Antilles, one of the only pilots to survive all the way past the Empire’s technical end. The game series, much like the novels it is based off of, puts players right in the middle of iconic battles from the original trilogy as well as side missions the follow specific characters as they try to survive during the rise of the Rebellion.

If you’re looking for a deep-dive into where elements of the current Poe Dameron comic came from, as well as game design that inspired the Starfighter Assault modes in Battlefront and Battlefront II, this might be the game for you. Rogue Squadron is $3.99 now on Steam.

Knights of the Old Republic

It’s being widely speculated that David Benioff and David Weiss are currently working on a Star Wars project that has something to do with Knights of the Old Republic, and for good reason. This particular saga of games, all of which are on sale now, follows the Jedi Order and the Sith thousands of years before the prequels. While the galaxy at large seems very familiar, this game series delves into the lore that built the Jedi Order, and the ongoing saga of Darth Revan, one of the most OP characters to ever grace the Star Wars expanded universe.

It’s not confirmed that this game series will ever make its way back into canon, but between the Jedi Texts introduced in The Last Jedi and other story points, like that of Darth Plagueis the Wise, it might be worth getting familiar with this series, especially since the second installment is still recieving updates.

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Everything truly is awesome when it comes to LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga. The epic Star Wars saga, when put int he hands of boundless imagination, can turn into anything: Jar Jar Binks can fight alongside Darth Vader, buildings can rise and topple at the player’s will, and the six movies that existed before the sequel trilogy can turn into a hilarious adventure with the right amount of blocks.

It might not include Rey, Finn and BB-8, but at under 10 bucks, this series is worth getting just for those days when the world is too much and you need to play without any major in-game consequences.

Shadows of the Empire

Easily one of the most epic Star Wars RPGs to ever grace the Nintendo 64, Shadows of the Empire is, like many other narrative Star Wars games from the same era, based off of a novel. Yes, Dash Rendar may just be a carbon copy of Han Solo (to the point where the interior of his ship has been mistaken for the interior of the Falcon at Celebration — countless times), but he proves to be the perfect POV character in the middle of the Rebellions rise to glory against the Empire. Roped into the fray right at the beginning of Empire Strikes Back, Dash quests through various levels that lead him through Imperial compounds all the way to a huge fight with Boba Fett, atop a frantic moving train. This one’s worth it just because it has that perfect 64-era RPG feel, and is, arguably, more entertaining than its original source. Plus, it’s only $2.09.

The Jedi Knight Series

Wondering where all of the great Star Wars Rebels story beats are coming from? While most of them spawn from the Story Group’s collective mind, a lot of similarities can be drawn from the Dark Forces/Jedi Knight series of books, comics and video games, the latter of which is on sale in its entirety right now. Not only does it star Kyle Katarn, who paces very close to Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus — it also features the voice work of Vanessa Marshall, who plays General Hera Syndulla in Rebels, as Katarn’s pilot companion and other half.

The entire series of games is available now for a huge, huge discount, with each game totalling to under five dollars each, so make sure to pick all of them up before the sale ends on the 19th.

May the Force be with You, Always

The full list of games available on Steam currently tops 20, and there’s plenty to choose from when it comes to genre. If you’re looking for strategy, titles like Empire at War have you covered.

If you’re looking for story, look no further than The Force Unleashed and its sequel, which tell the story of a Sith-turned-Jedi who studied under Darth Vader himself.

The full list of games is below, so don’t slack on this sale, because it’s over when all of the other Lunar New Year deals are as well:

All games listed are available now for PC.