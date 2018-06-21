Steam Summer Sale Now Live, Includes “Saliens” Metagame

It’s that time, PC gamers, and if you listen closely you can hear the sound of wallets screaming all over the world. That’s right, it’s Steam Summer Sale time, baby! This year’s theme is “The Intergalactic Summer Sale” and even includes a “Saliens” mini-game!

Just like every year, there are tons of deals for players to enjoy. Or, for most – a ton of shiny new titles to rot in that backlog. You know, dealer’s choice. But the Summer Sale on Steam is considered the largest of the year and this year is no different. Though the full sale details are still in the process of going live, below are some of the amazing games fans can score for dirt cheap:

The Fallout franchise

Ni No Kuni II

Nioh

The Borderlands franchise

Star Wars: Jedi Knight

Risen 2

Mount & Blade

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Space Pirate

Halo Wars

Toukiden 2 (author highly recommends this one!)

And tons more! Seriously, and it’s only going to get better from here! The sale is officially live from now until July 5th, so don’t miss out! Every day too there will be a special rotation of daily titles for super cheap as well, so keep your eyes peeled! We’ve also got a ton of PC gamers on staff, including myself, so we’ll keep you posted on the super juicy deals!

As far as the Summer Saliens metagame goes:

“Defend your Salien’s Deal-tection Station to earn points while it locates the games! Click to shoot your ray gun. Press a keybind to launch special attacks to your mouse’s position.”

SALIEN SPECIAL: A special attack based on your Salien’s body type.

A special attack based on your Salien’s body type. FREEZE: No damage, but it’ll stop the Duldrumz in their tracks.

No damage, but it’ll stop the Duldrumz in their tracks. SPACE BOMB: Lob a space bomb at your foes. Deals damage to enemies in an area.

Lob a space bomb at your foes. Deals damage to enemies in an area. BLACK HOLE: Rips through time and space to suck in nearby enemies. Finish them off!

Rips through time and space to suck in nearby enemies. Finish them off! METEOR: Get your ship to send a meteor crashing through your enemies.

Any immediate titles coming to mind that you absolutely have to grab? Sound off with your Summer Sale dreams in the comment section below!