Steam Support Reportedly Coming to Xbox

It is no secret that Microsoft is broadening its Xbox brand beyond just a video game console. Its “This Is an Xbox” ad campaign clearly showed exactly what the company plans to do with its green gaming brand. Everything, from PCs to mobile phones, will eventually become places where players can play games from their Xbox library. It seems Microsoft plans to further this initiative by integrating digital distribution platform Steam to its store, possibly allowing users to use the app on Windows-based devices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to insider eXtas1s, Microsoft has begun testing Steam support for the Microsoft store. In a translated post from P40L0 on ResetEra, a new app called “Steam DF Beta” appeared on the Microsoft Store, which allows users to download the popular digital games storefront from the Microsoft Store. This is similar to the Epic Games Store, which is already available in this fashion. The insider does clarify that this doesn’t indicate that Steam will run on the current Xbox consoles, but would make the process of downloading the app easier for future devices running Windows, like a possible Windows-based Xbox.

Play video

“Everything is going to be developed around PC environments,” eXtas1s said (via TheGamer). “Those logically need Steam integration, and you’ll have that in your Microsoft Store when you turn on your next-generation Xbox console. This will allow you to have Steam on your Xbox console and on any Windows device without the need for complex configurations.”

Insider eXtas1s also claims that Microsoft is working on an interface for Windows machines, like Steam’s Big Picture mode, to bring a console-like experience to PC and next generation Xbox consoles. This would certainly help Microsoft achieve its new direction to bring the Xbox brand to as many devices as possible, as it would give users familiarity across multiple devices.

Steam support, along with Xbox’s version of Big Picture mode would be two great features for the supposed handheld Microsoft is planning to release this year. According to a report from Windows Central back in March, the Xbox-branded device would “look unmistakably Xbox” and feature “an official Xbox guide button, and Xbox design sensibilities.” The report claims that the company is partnering with a currently unknown original equipment manufacturer to produce this Xbox-branded portable PC. Microsoft will reportedly manufacture its own device as part of the next-generation of Xbox products.

Although it does seem that all the signs are pointing to Steam support coming to Xbox, it is still uncertain to what extent. This could be similar to Epic Games Store, where it is simply an app available on Microsoft Store. It could also be integrated within the Xbox app, as previously shown in a since removed image from a blog post back in March (H/T The Verge). We will just have to wait and see when Microsoft formally reveals the feature in the future.

Is Steam support something you would like to see in future Xbox consoles? Is the ability to play your Steam library on an Xbox device entice you in any way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.