Steam Winter Sale Daily Highlights Include Assassin’s Creed, Wolfenstein, And More

If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of wallets crying all over the world. But the light is at the end of the tunnel, PC gamers, because there is only one day left to the Steam Winter Sale. We can do this, be strong! Each day, Valve rotates a daily highlight real with specific titles on sale just for each day leading up to January 4th. Whether you’re an RPG fan, or just looking to shoot some zombies – there’s a little something for everyone with the January 3rd daily highlight.

So even though your wallet may be begging you to stop, and that allure of your gaming computer continues to be even more enticing – just remember: Your expansive library will always be there to comfort you. Or throw you into a massive fit of rage, the Dark Souls franchise is on sale too, after all. But let’s get started on today’s line up!

Grand Theft Auto franchise – 60% off

Assassin’s Creed franchise – 30-61% off

Ghost Recon Wildlands – 50-% off

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (it beat out Resident Evil 7 in most sales) – 75% off

Divinity Original Sin franchise – 10 – 90% off

Planet Coaster – 75% off

Wolfenstein franchise – 40 – 75% off

Fallout franchise up to 75% off

Rocket League – 40% off

They Are Billions – 10% off

The Elder Scrolls franchise – 50% off

Counter Strike: Global Offensive – 33% off

And tons more including visual novels, RPGs, and a ton of indie games! Today is one of the best days of the Steam Winter Sale so far, so those interested should definitely check it out while they can, especially for those day-specific savings! We especially can’t let you pass up those Fallout and Wolfenstein franchise deals, both Bethesda series are too good to pass up!

A little role playing game action, a little shooter – throw in some history, even a few intense strategy games; there are a ton of games on sale now as the Steam Winter event continues on until January 4th. But grab what you’re looking for soon, because some of the deals are hosted daily, and the sale as a whole ends on January 4th at 12 PM CST!