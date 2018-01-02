Steam Winter Sale Daily Highlights Include Don’t Starve, Killer Instinct, And More

Only two more days left in the Steam Winter Sale, and I don’t know about you – but my wallet is crying right now. Each day, Valve rotates a daily highlight real with specific titles on sale just for each day leading up to January 4th. Whether you’re an RPG fan, or just looking to shoot some zombies – there’s a little something for everyone with the January 2nd daily highlight.

So even though your wallet may be begging you to stop, and that allure of your gaming computer continues to be even more enticing – just remember: Your expansive library will always be there to comfort you. Or throw you into a massive fit of rage, the Dark Souls franchise is on sale too, afterall. But let’s get started on today’s lineup!

Don’t Starve Franchise – 40-75% off

Hiveswap – 38% off

Quake Champions – 25% off

Rock of Ages II – 33% off

Slime Rancher – 33% off

H1Z1 – 75% off

Killer Instinct – 50% off

Stellaris – 60% off

Ravenfield – 25% off

Planet Coaster – 75% off

Dark Souls III – 75% off

Elite Dangerous – 75% off

Osiris: New Dawn – 50% off

Stardew Valley – 33% off

And tons more including visual novels, RPGs, and a ton of indie games! Today is one of the best days of the Steam Winter Sale so far, so those interested should definitely check it out while they can, especially for those day-specific savings! We especially can’t let you pass up that Don’t Starve franchise deal, that series is too good to pass up!

A little role playing game action, a little shooter – throw in some history, even a few purely colourful games; there are a ton of games on sale now as the Steam Winter event continues on until January 4th. But grab what you’re looking for soon, because some of the deals are hosted daily, and the sale as a whole ends on January 4th at 12 PM CST!

