Steam Has Xbox Exclusive Game Available for Just $1.74

An Xbox console exclusive game — only available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — is currently only $1.74, though not on the Xbox Store, but Steam. This is the cheapest the game in question has ever been on any platform. In fact, on the Xbox Store it has never been cheaper than $5. That said, this Steam deal is set to end on July 28, so those interested have roughly a week to capitalize on the deal, which discounts the 2021 release by a whopping 93 percent.

The Xbox console exclusive in question released on December 16, 2021 via developer Image & Form Games and publisher Thunderful Games. The former is best known for the SteamWorld series, which the latter is also best known for. That said, the former took a break from the SteamWorld series to release The Gunk in 2021. It didn’t appear to pay off though.

The Gunk hit to a 70 on Metacritic, well below the highs Image & Form Games have achieved in the past with SteamWorld. It didn’t seemingly sell well either, though it was available with Xbox Game Pass at launch, which does not help with game sales. Meanwhile, user reviews are a bit higher than critics’ reviews. On Steam, for example it has an 86 percent approval rating. And then on the Xbox Store it has four out of five stars. Below, you can read more about the action-adventure game, courtesy of an official game description.

“The Gunk stars Rani, part of our duo of gritty space haulers, struggling to make a buck as they chance upon an untouched planet brimming with life,” reads an official pitch of the game. “They came in search of valuable resources, and it looks like they’ve hit the jackpot. As they uncover the dormant secrets of a shattered civilization, they must battle the curse of a toxic gunk parasite, all while getting caught in a spiral of festering mistrust. Use your trusty Power Glove to reverse the corruption, uncover secrets of old and heal the planet! Experience the evolving relationship of the crew, as you explore this unique planet.”

Those on PC that decide to take advantage of this limited-time Steam deal should expect about four to seven hours from the Xbox console exclusive. Normally for this content, Steam users have to fork over $24.99. Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck interested should note the game is listed as “Playable,” but not “Verified.”

