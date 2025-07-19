Free Steam RPG Is Only Available for 5 Days Before It’s Gone Forever

A free, 2025 RPG is being removed from Steam in five days on July 24. This means PC users have roughly five days to grab the free Steam game. Those on Steam Deck interested in adding the free Steam game to their library can, but should note that its Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” According to Valve, this means there is zero official information on the RPG’s Steam Deck compatibility. And now that the PC game is being removed from Steam, this is never going to change.

The free-to-play PC game was only released on Steam back on March 6, so this is a very quick shutdown. And neither developer Seraph Studio nor publisher Cherry Credits provides any information about why the RPG is being removed from sale and shut down. That said, it is presumably because the game — Seraph: In the Darkness — is costing more money than it is making. Meanwhile, its reception has not exactly been positive either.

On Steam, the free RPG has a “Mixed” rating after 739 user reviews, though word of its shutdown has artificially dropped this number as recent reviews have been negative. That said, it isn’t very surprising to see this influx of negative reviews when you consider that the game is shutting down so quickly after release, leaving players who sunk money into the RPG with nothing.

“Thank you for your enthusiastic participation and support throughout this season of Seraph,” reads a statement about the shut down. “As we approach the end of the current season, we would like to inform you of the official season conclusion and the scheduled shutdown of the game servers.

The statement continues: “We sincerely thank all players for being a part of this season. The development team will continue working to deliver richer and higher-quality content in the future.”

As of right now, there is no word of any refunds nor word of an offline mode nor word of what is next for the IP nor the studio behind it. Perhaps a further red flag is the fact that this is the debut release from both the developer and publisher.

At the moment of publishing, since issuing the shutdown announcement, neither the developer nor the publisher has said a word further. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

