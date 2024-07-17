Steel Wool Studios Will Celebrate Freddy Fazbear’s 10th Birthday at PAX West

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise is approaching its tenth anniversary next month, and Steel Wool Studios are partaking in Freddy’s birthday celebrations by hosting a party of their own during the upcoming PAX West event. Steel Wool, the developer studio behind the Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted games and the associated Security Breach and its DLC, Ruin, have taken to social media and YouTube with a new animated clip for “Freddy’s 10th Birthday,” inviting PAX West attendees to join them for Freddy’s Birthday Bash.

“Join us for Freddy’s Birthday Bash at PAX West, happening August 29th to September 2nd!” the caption for the video (seen below) reads. “It’s going to be a blast with party games, awesome giveaways from our FNAF friends Rubies, Scholastic, youtooz, and Chimera, and lots of surprises in store! Meet new friends, play games, and collect exclusive goodies you won’t want to miss. Don’t miss out on the fun – mark your calendars and we’ll see you @ Pax West!”

Steel Wool Studios is not alone in celebrating Freddy Fazbear’s tenth birthday. The developers had been previously confirmed to be featured during the week-long tenth anniversary celebrations beginning August 1st that will feature content and updates from several different developers, content creators, and potentially even Blumhouse Productions regarding the movie sequel through August 8th, the anniversary of the first game’s release. The announcement that outlined what each of the days will hold included a mystery “Steel Wool Studios announcement” set for August 4th, so there’s something else Steel Wool has planned outside of Freddy’s Birthday Bash at PAX West to celebrate the occasion. Five Nights at Freddy’s players can also look forward to a mystery collaboration announcement during the week, as well as the release of a new game from Mega Cat Studios – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit.

Outside of the mystery announcement and fun planned for PAX West, Steel Wool Studios is on the trails of releasing Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 on flat mode, meaning players can experience the game in flat mode versus virtual reality, which ComicBook felt translated well into the different format. If you’re looking for a way to pass the time waiting for the FNaF franchise announcements coming up in a couple of weeks, Help Wanted 2’s minigames are a great way to do so!