Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit Releases First Trailer

A new Five Nights at Freddy's game is on the way from Mega Cat Studios, which will force players to attempt to survive another five nights of terror. In the upcoming 2D, single player adventure Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, players will need to embrace their stealth skills to stay hidden and move swiftly throughout the abandoned pizzeria, traveling between time periods in order to gather clues and evade the threats pursuing you. Into the Pit adapts the first short story in the Fazbear Frights novel series, a fitting story in the franchise to feature given Five Nights at Freddy's celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The official description for the game reads that "Oswald wishes his town, and his life, weren't so boring. That all changes when he explores the ball pit in a rundown pizzeria and finds himself in the past. However, Oswald's deepest desire will have an unexpected cost... "The different time periods will be key in Into the Pit, adding to the overall sense of dread as not only is Oswald's life in their hands, the lives of Oswald's father and children from the past are as well – and the consequences for not saving them will be dire.

The key features listed for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit per its official page on Steam are:

Experience the heart-pounding adventure of a beloved entry in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, Into the Pit.



Solve satisfying puzzles intertwined with an adrenaline-fueled story.



Immerse yourself in a narrative experience.



Try to save your friends, your family, and your own life.



Uncover secrets that span decades.



Discover different endings.



Escape the clutches of the animatronic creatures wreaking havoc across time.



Five Night's At Freddy's: Into the Pit will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, though at the moment Mega Cat Studios have not provided an exact release date for the game. For now, the game's Steam page and gameplay trailer simply note the game is "coming soon." Additionally, Mega Cat are working on building a website for Into the Pit, which currently features a flashy logo for Jeff's Pizza, a note that "Construction is under way" and "Grand Opening June 12th!", and a QR code that will lead you to the Steam page for the pixelated game, which you can wishlist now.