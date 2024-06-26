Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2: Top Ten Minigames

I enjoyed all of the Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 minigames, but ten of them stand out as the rockstars in my mind.

With Steel Wool Studios' Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 transferring to flat mode, I finally got the chance to experience the vast majority of the game that I didn't get to due to lack of access to a PSVR2 system. It didn't take me long to collect all of the achievements the game has to offer, full completition taking me about nine hours to unlock all 37 achievements with each hour spent unwinding after work well worth it. Help Wanted 2 progresses with the completion of minigames, of which there are 40 total in the game to experience, carrying out tasks such as animatronic operations, completing food orders, participating in arts and crafts, and more.

Carousel

This is admittedly partially my Moon bias showing (they're my favorite animatronic in the franchise), but beyond that bias coming forward the Carousel minigame is without a doubt my favorite in Help Wanted 2. While it's a fairly straightforward minigame to complete, Moon's interactions with the player here are peak Five Nights at Freddy's animatronic behavior to me, and overall the minigame's design and execution allows for fantastic tension building.



Arts and Crafts: Loft

Again, the Moon bias is showing strong, but this is probably the close second on the list overall. While I enjoyed Carousel more overall because it ultimately built that signature Five Nights at Freddy's tension that I'm looking for, I do think Arts and Crafts: Loft is the best overall design for any of these minigames, and it's the one I had the most difficulty completing which automatically gives it a place on my list.

First Aid: Scrap Baby

You perform a medical procedure on Helpy while trying to avoid being attacked by Scrap Baby. The opportunity to essentially play a more intense form of Operation with Helpy as your patient is fun enough, and just the kind of absurd task I love in a Five Nights at Freddy's game.

Bonk a' Bon



There was something so charming about having some of these minigames feel like I was playing an arcade game, even in flat mode. The one that brought up that nostalgic arcade feeling for me the most was Bonk a' Bon, which is why it lands this spot on my list.

Capt. Foxy's Log Ride

If it's western themed, there's a 100% chance I'll enjoy it, and I genuinely feel like Capt. Foxy's Log Ride is one of the most well-designed minigame levels in Help Wanted 2. With moments of complete darkness there's plenty of suspense, and it feels like a genuine log ride design which is fantastic. On top of that, at the end of the ride Capt. Foxy himself hits you with this gem of a line: "Maybe the real treasure was the friendship all along."

Fazerblast: Western

Fazerblast: Western combines aspects of what I love from the two previous games: the genuine arcade game feeling of a blaster game combined with a western design.

Ballora Gallery

Ballora Gallery lands a spot on my list because from a design aspect I feel this is the creepiest minigame overall, so much so that it took me a couple of tries to successfully complete the game because I was so stressed by the level design alone.

Fazbear Theater

Huge shoutout to Fazbear theater for providing me with almost as much anxiety as a shift at a real life fast food job I had when I was a teenager. The food prep games felt like an internet game from a distant time (my childhood), and they're amongst the minigames in Help Wanted 2 with a re-playability factor given you're constantly provided with different food orders to complete. Also, Fazbear Pizzarritos easily make the list of fictional foods I will always want to try.



DJ Music Time: Advanced

From the moment DJ Music Man came crawling out for the beginner iteration of this game I was sold, because I love a good creepy crawl. Beyond DJ Music Man being a delightful design, I think this is one of the minigames that helped me unwind the most, and the song crafted by DJ Music Man was absolutely stuck in my head for the rest of the day.

Breaker Room

If I'm being completely honest, there's nothing particularly special about the actual gameplay itself for the Breaker Room minigame – it lands on my list because I adore the achievement associated with it, "Boop," which you'll have to boop Funtime Freddy on the nose to unlock. Every Five Nights at Freddy's game should let its players boop the animatronics.



