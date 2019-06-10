Steep’s Japan Map is Free for a Limited Time

This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo is in full swing with it’s press conferences, with the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda taking charge on the first day. Now that the second day is underway, however, Ubisoft is gearing up to take to the spotlight to reveal all sorts of goodies for gamers to enjoy across the studio’s many games. Before they jumped into it, the company revealed that a popular map for Steep has been made available to all players entirely free, but it will only be like this for a limited time, so it would be wise to log in and claim yours before it is gone.

As noted on the Ubisoft website, the Japan map is currently available to players for free. Unfortunately, it is only for a limited time, which means come next week, the deal is off the table. “Steep is bringing Japan to everyone who already owns the base game thanks to the new Japan ticket, which grants permanent free access to the map,” according to the post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Previously made available as part of the Road to the Olympics expansion, the Japan map packs a host of exclusive content including four regions (Daisetsuzan, Hakuba, Zao, and Sapporo), 26 challenges, 10 feats, four mountain stories, four Snowparks, and 86 points of interest,” continues the post. “The Japan ticket does not include Olympic events in Korea or the journey to become an Olympic champion, which will still be reserved for owners of Steep: Road to the Olympics.”

Steep is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Those who have access to the base game can visit the in-game store and claim their free Japan map until 5 a.m. PT on June 17th. After that, it will no longer be free. For more on Steep:

“Ride a massive open world of the Alps and Alaska, where the powder is always fresh and the run never ends. Defy and master the world’s most epic mountains with skis, wingsuit, snowboard, and paraglider. Go solo or drop in side by side with other players. Record and share the most insane stunts ever captured. Dare your friends to try out your custom lines, then challenge the world to beat your best tricks and relive your most epic wipeouts.”

What do you think about all of this? Excited to get your hands on the Japan map in Steep? What else are you hoping to see from Ubisoft at this year’s E3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!