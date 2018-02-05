Steep: Road To the Olympics Goes In-Depth With This Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Video

The Winter Olympics are kicking off this week, promising to bring competition from around the world in a number of different events. And while there’s no actual dedicated Olympics video game being released separately, fans can still celebrate them in the new Road To the Olympics expansion for the hit snowboarding/skiing/extreme sports game Steep.

The original game initially released back in 2016 for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4, and proved to be a big hit for fans of the genre, especially with its realistic physics and trick system. And now, with Road To the Olympics (which followed almost exactly a year later), fans can take part in actual events and see how they fare against others across the globe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate the forthcoming Winter Olympics and the simulation that Steep: Road To the Olympics offers, Ubisoft has provided us with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the game, which you can see above. In it, various members of the development team discuss the creation of the game, and just how in-depth an Olympic simulation it was going for.

In addition, several Olympian superstars also contribute their two cents, including Gold Medal winner Lyndsey Vonn, gold medalist Bode Miller, professional snowboarder Julia Marino and silver medalist Gus Kenworthy.

The video runs just over nine minutes, but it really digs deep when it talks about the development process, and just how closely the Ubisoft team wanted to “create the journey” towards Olympic gold. Several team members contribute to the conversation, talking about their certain areas of expertise, and how they contributed to the product as a whole.

There’s also some discussion about the pressure of the Olympic events, and how the athletes reflect on that – and how that also affects how things go within the game. It’s a lot deeper simulation than you might think.

Check out the exclusive video above and see what goes into creating an Olympic champion in the digital world!

Steep: Road To the Olympics is available now for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4. The Nintendo Switch version is still on the way, but hasn’t been given a release date just yet.