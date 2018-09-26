‘Steep’ Getting X-Games Expansion Next Month

Did you think that the extreme winter sports fun of Steep was coming to a close with the previously released Olympics expansion? Well, you’re in for a real treat now, especially if you love the X-Games.

Ubisoft has announced that it will be launching the latest DLC pack for the hit snowboarding/skiing/sports game starting on October 30, bringing the X-Games event for the first time.

The expansion will arrive on October 30 and will go for $14.99, coming with a slew of new challenges that you can take on with your athlete of choice. You’ll be able to explore Alaska and the many X-Games events that will be offered, including Big Air, Super Pipe and Slopestyle. The more you compete, the more you’ll unlock in terms of Freestyle challenges, which you can take on both on your own and with friends in multiplayer!

The trailer above gives you a good idea of what to expect from the new X-Games expansion, even if no actual gameplay is included just yet. But there’s more where that came from.

The publisher also confirmed that the game will get a 90’s themed filter, bringing back the era in a big way. It’ll debut on December 4.

No word yet if any official athletes will be making the cut or not (isn’t Ubisoft still partners with Shaun White?) in the X-Games DLC, but it’d be great to see them in action again. New Rocket Wings challenges available starting on January 10. And with the X-Games Pass, you’ll have exclusive one week access before they’re available for anyone else.

In addition, a new retail version of Steep will be available for $39.99, including the full games and the X-Games pass in one shot. You’ll also get the year one season pass as part of the package, with all the challenges it previously came with. (No word yet if it includes the Olympic expansion pass.)

If you enjoyed the original game, then this new add-on will be just your speed. We’ll keep you informed as to any new content that gets introduced for it in the months ahead!

Steep is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.