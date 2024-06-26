Stellar Blade Roadmap Confirms Timeline for Photo Mode, New Outfits, and More

Since launching earlier this year, Stellar Blade has done well critically and commercially for developer Shift Up and publisher Sony. Despite only releasing on PlayStation 5, the action-adventure was able to clear one million units during its first few months on the market. That's a big milestone for a fledgling studio launching a new IP. Shift Up has followed up on the goodwill around Stellar Blade and released new updates to add even more to the game. That includes new outfits for the player character Eve and a new boss rush mode. However, that's only the beginning of new content coming over the next several months. Stellar Blade recently shared a new roadmap with fans, confirming the rough release dates for several upcoming pieces of content.

The new roadmap comes from a press conference Shift Up held recently. Genki_JPN on Twitter translated the press conference and shared an image of the roadmap on their account. Shift Up lists five new additions that have either come to Stellar Blade or will be coming to the game. The first drop listed is the previously mentioned boss rush mode, which shipped in May. After that, things get a little murkier, but we can infer some potential dates from the rest of Shift Up's development roadmap.

Now that the boss rush mode is out, the next thing on the docket is a photo mode. Going by the graphic shared by Genki_JPN, it looks like Shift Up is targeting a July release date. Technically it's listed as "under review," but the developers have placed it before the "Summer Event" for Goddess of Victory: Nikke. That date could move around, but we can use Nikke's roadmap to get a rough idea of when Stellar Blade is getting new content. After the photo mode, Stellar Blade is getting a new character skin. Using the Nikke roadmap, it looks like the team is targeting a fall release.

After those two updates, Shift Up is planning an "IP collaboration" for 2025. There aren't any hints about what to expect from that collab, but Nikke is seemingly partnering with Nier Automata, so we might see something on that level. Finally, Shift Up lists "DLC and sequel release." Again, we don't know much about either of these, but Shift Up is obviously planning for more Stellar Blade content, so we can probably expect to hear more about that toward the end of the year.

Stellar Blade is available exclusively on PlayStation 5, though the team has been talking about a potential PC release.