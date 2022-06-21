Tony Hawk Says Plans for More Pro Skater Remasters Were Canceled by Activision

In 2020, Activision and Vicarious Visions released Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, a remaster of the first two games in the series. Many fans were hoping that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 might receive a similar treatment, and it seems that was the plan at one point. During an appearance on a Twitch stream with AndyTHPS, Tony Hawk himself confirmed that plans for additional remakes were shelved after Vicarious Visions merged with Blizzard Entertainment. According to Hawk, Activision did listen to pitches from other studios, but "they didn't like anything they heard and that was it."

The merging of Vicarious Visions with Blizzard Entertainment was a source of frustration for a lot of Activision fans. In addition to the team's work on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Vicarious Visions was also responsible for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, another well-received remaster. Following the merger, the developer is now focused exclusively on providing support for games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch. It's possible we could see a new Tony Hawk game from a different developer at some point in the future, but these new comments from Tony Hawk make it seem like that won't be happening for quite some time.

Of course, all of that could change after Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. While the publisher has shifted much of its focus to major properties like Call of Duty, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has already made it known that he would like to bring back some of Activision's dormant franchises. The publisher owns a number of different games that are overdue for a return, and the Tony Hawk series has a proven track record -- it seems like the perfect candidate for a new video game. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out!

Are you disappointed that we didn't receive more Tony Hawk remasters? Do you think Xbox will revisit the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!