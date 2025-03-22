New York Times Strands Answers for March 22nd

Are you looking for today’s Strands answers? Funny you should ask, as we have everything you need to solve March 22nd’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, including today’s answers, Spangram, and some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. The catalog of titles available on the app/site, which includes Connections, Spelling Bee, and Wordle, do feel a bit brighter with Strands, which engages players with fun word-search gameplay. The theme for today, “A Good Roast” is a difficult one as it is quite vague. Luckily, we at ComicBook have completed today’s puzzle and we’ve got what you need to figure out the theme and answers.

The basis of Strands is that you have to find words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the letter grid given. To find the true meaning of the main theme, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will tell you the actual definition of the theme. Almost always, it will be a phrase or word, like historical films or car brands. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of historical films, potential words would be Gladiator or All Quiet on the Western Front.

Today’s theme for strands is “A good roast”.

For today, March 22nd, the theme does divert from the recent streak of easy ones, as it’s a bit vague. The theme for today’s Strands is “A Good Roast”. With themes like these, it’s good to take the words in them and think of the different definitions of it, like roast. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is used to describe a happy emotional response.

As you look for the Spangram in Strands, know that it will always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Always make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Cracking Up.

If you want to know all the words, which are all ways of expressing laughter, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Giggle

Cackle

Shriek

Cracking Up

Howl

Laugh

Roar

Chuckle

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.