New York Times Strands Answers for March 21st

Starving to know what today’s Strands answers are? Well, you’re in luck, as we have everything you need to solve March 21st’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, including today’s answers, Spangram, as well as a couple of hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Among the many games The New York Times has, like Connections and Wordle, Strands stands out with its word-search gameplay and fun themes, with today’s being no different. The theme for today, “Ode to the Aubergine” is one that, while easy, is a fun one to solve. Regardless, we at ComicBook have completed today’s puzzle and have what you need to figure out the theme and answers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strands is a simple game in that it’s focused on locating words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To find the true meaning of the main theme, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will tell you the actual definition of the theme. Almost always, it will be a phrase or word, like kitchen utensils or Apple TV shows. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Apple TV shows, potential words would be Ted Lasso or Severance.

Today’s Strands theme is “Ode to the Aubergine”.

For today, March 21st, the theme, like yesterday, is on the easier side, though it can be a bit tricky if you don’t know what it means. The theme for today’s Strands is “Ode to the Aubergine”. For those who may not know, an Aubergine is another name for an eggplant, so its usage in the theme is pretty tasteful. There are only five words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, which is not many compared to the typical seven or eight. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram relates to the aubergine and how it can be consumed.

As you look for the Spangram in Strands, it’s good to keep in mind that it will always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Always make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Eggplant Dish.

If you want to know all the words, which are all dishes that use eggplant in them, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Parmigiana

Stuffed

Eggplant Dish

Ratatouille

Mousaka

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.