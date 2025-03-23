New York Times Strands Answers for March 23rd

Searching for the answers for today’s Strands? Fortunately for you, we have all that you need to solve March 23rd’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, including today’s answers, Spangram, and some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out with new puzzles. From the word search gameplay of our childhood, Strands makes the experience fun and challenging, much like other games like Connections and Wordle. The theme for today, “In Stitches” is one of the easier ones, especially if you enjoy art. In any case, we at ComicBook have completed today’s puzzle and we’ve got what you need to figure out the theme and answers.

The New York Times’ Strands, in a nutshell, has you find words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the letter grid given. To figure out the true meaning of the main theme, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will tell you the actual definition of the theme. It will always be a phrase or word, like remote control or comic book heroes. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of comic book heroes, potential words would be Spider-Man or Green Arrow.

Today’s Strands theme is “In Stitches”.

For today, March 23rd, the theme can be taken in a few ways, which always makes it fun to solve. The theme for today’s Strands is “In Stitches”. Funnily enough, yesterday’s had a laughter theme, so it does coincide well. A good word of advice is to take each word as its own, especially if they are long, like Stitches. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something that requires something sharp.

If you’re struggling to find the Spangram in Strands, something to keep in mind is that it will always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Always make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Needlework.

If you want to know all the words in today's Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Crochet

Patch

Mend

Darn

Needlework

Baste

Knit

Embroider

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.