New York Times Strands Answers for May 4th

Are you strong with the force with today’s Strands? Well, we at ComicBook have solved it and have everything you need to solve May 4th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Like Wordle and Connections, NYT Strands brings enjoyable wordplay to players in a nostalgic word search format. With today’s theme, “Star Wars: A New Hope”, we literally have a film title to work with, but one Star Wars fans will get right away. Whether you’re a Jedi or a Sith, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s Star Wars-themed puzzle.

When it comes to The New York Times’ Strands’, players have to find several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or a word, like famous ships or gunslingers. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of famous ships, potential words would be names of ships like the Titanic or the Millennium Falcon.

Today’s Strands theme is “Star Wars: A New Hope”.

For May 4th’s puzzle, unlike yesterday, we only have a bit to work off of, even if it’s super specific. The theme for today’s Strands is “Star Wars: A New Hope”. While not for today, it’s good to note that you should take each word seriously and spot any words that seem out of place. Though being that the theme is a film title, it does narrow it down. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something just about every Star Wars project had.

When looking for the Spangram in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Opening Crawl.

If you’ve watched Star Wars: A New Hope more times than you can count, you’ll be able to find the words in today’s puzzle, as they are all seen in the opening crawl of the film. If you want to know all the correct answers for May 4th’s Strands, they are as follows:

Opening Crawl

Planet

Empire

Rebel

Long

Time

Galaxy

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.