Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Demo Announced

As part of today’s PlayStation State of Play, it was announced that Square Enix and Koei Tecmo’s Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is, in fact, getting a free demo. The demo will be available later today and allow for save transfers over to the full title once it releases on March 18th.

The trailer below was shared during the March State of Play event as one of the first couple of announcements PlayStation presented. The trailer concluded with a confirmation of a demo for people to test out the game ahead of its upcoming release.

The actual announcement of the free demo during the State of Play is anything but a surprise, however, as the fact that a free demo was coming leaked ahead of time thanks to being discovered on PlayStation Network. The initial discovery was only for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Square Enix has not revealed if it will be released on PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S

“Burning with the strong resolve to defeat Chaos and the memories of their struggle buried deep in their hearts Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine,” the official description from Square Enix of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin reads in part. “Yet doubts remain – are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!”

As noted above, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 18th. For right now, however, you’ll only be able to play the demo on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 unless other platforms also announce a demo opportunity. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Final Fantasy series spinoff right here.

