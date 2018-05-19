Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin Takes On The Xbox Game Pass Challenge

Microsoft has announced that it is partnering with Caleb McLaughllin, also known as Lucas Sinclair on Netflix’s Stranger Things, for its second-ever Xbox Game Pass Challenge.

Last month, the first-ever Xbox Game Pass Challenge was kicked off by the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, who started things off with a performance that will be difficult to top.

The new Xbox Game Pass Challenge is scheduled to begin tomorrow, May 20th, at 6:00 p.m ET.

For those that missed the first one: the Xbox Game Pass Challenge puts its competitors to the test by making them complete challenges in a variety of games throughout the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

That said, McLaughlin will attempt up to 12 challenges, including challenges in Sea of Thieves, NBA Playgrounds, and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Usain Bolt previously completed seven out of the nine challenges he had, a performance that will be difficult to replicate for McLaughlin. However, as Microsoft notes, the Stranger Things star isn’t new to video games. This past November he was notably in New York for Microsoft’s Xbox One X launch event, where he played numerous titles.

“We can’t wait to partner again and see his skills in action outside of the silver screen,” said Ben Decker, General Manager of Xbox Services Marketing.

To watch McLaughlin as he attempts the Xbox Game Pass Challenge, tune into Xbox’s Mixer channel tomorrow at the above-mentioned time.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that is basically the Netflix of video games. For just $10 a month, Xbox Game Pass grants users access to a catalog of over 100 games that is added to and refreshed regularly.The library not only includes a variety of third-party games, but every first-party Xbox One game launches on the service upon release. State of Decay 2 is poised to be its biggest new addition, arriving later this week on May 22nd.

As for the critically-acclaimed Stranger Things, it recently just began production on its third season, which will consist of eight episodes. At the moment there is no word when it will release. As you wait, you can binge the second season (again) right now on Netflix.