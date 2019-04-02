The ‘Stranger Things’ Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is Shipping a Month Early

The Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things Starter Set allows players “to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler created for his friends”. According to the description, the campaign is “Hunt for the Thessalhydra”, which would mean the campaign they played on Christmas Eve after Will’s return. It includes five Stranger Things character sheets that are based on classes used in the show (like Will the Wise and Dustin the Dwarf). It also includes two exclusive Demogorgon figures (one of which players can paint and customize), as well as detailed rules, an adventure book, and game dice.

If you were excited about playing the Stranger Things adventure, it looks like you won’t have to wait as long as originally planned. The set was slated for a release on May 1st, but Amazon began shipping them yesterday, April 1st. At the time of writing, they are listed as “temporarily out of stock” but you can still place an order. Odds are they will restock and ship out soon. GameStop also appears to be shipping them now. Walmart still has the set up for pre-order with a May 1st release date, but that might change – and they offer free 2-day shipping.

On a related note, Dungeons & Dragons fans have a new publication to be excited about called Ghosts of Saltmarsh. The new book will bring the most popular classic nautical adventures from the first edition of D&D as well as Dungeon magazine to the fifth edition. These adventures include The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, Danger at Dunwater, The Final Enemy, Salvage Operation, Isle of the Abbey, Tammeraut’s Fate, and The Styes.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh is slated to arrive on May 21st, but now is definitely the time to get your pre-order in. At the time of writing, the book is only $29.79 via Amazon – a whopping 40% off. The book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best price that occurs between the time your order and the release date. The deal is already down a bit from a 42% high, so lock this one in while you can.

