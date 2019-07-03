Stranger Things Portals Are Appearing in Fortnite

A crossover between Stranger Things and Fortnite appears to be underway now that players have begun finding portals in the game. These malicious-looking structures won’t send you to the Upside Down like they will in Netflix’s show, but they will drop you off at another portal somewhere nearby. This isn’t the first hint of a Stranger Things x Fortnite crossover we’ve seen, and it probably won’t be the last, though the full extent of what this crossover will entail isn’t known yet.

Fortnite players first began discovering these new portals on Wednesday as they explored the Mega Mall area. The portals appear to be restricted to just that landmark at this time with several of them appearing at various points in the mall. Jump in one of them and you’ll be spat out the other side somewhere else just like the video below shows. The portal remains in place after being used so that you can travel back through it, and it can still be used by someone else.

@FortniteGame and @EpicGames never ceases to amaze me. Sometimes both good and bad 😂. Just please tell me this wont bring back any zombies or anything… #StrangerThings #FortniteSeason9 pic.twitter.com/cIIxqqOl9D — WBG Melz (@MelzThePlug) July 3, 2019

Stranger Things has been in Fortnite in some capacity since the start of Season 9, though these portals are the most obvious representation from the show and the only way that specifically impacts gameplay. A Scoops Ahoy location was added in Season 9 which referenced the ice cream parlor from the Netflix show, though it was a pretty normal building otherwise.

Seeing more Stranger Things content in the game also wasn’t unexpected considering how Netflix has teased the crossover in the past. During E3, Netflix’s head of interactive games Christopher Lee spoke during an E3 Coliseum event about the various partnerships Netflix has struck up with other companies. Lee referenced the Stranger Things appearances in Fortnite and said there’d be more to say about that in the future.

“We’ve actually been really busy over the past year making new friends. We have a number of projects coming out,” Lee said. “You guys may have seen in Fortnite Season 9 we had a Scoops Ahoy from Stranger Things show up in the mall there … so there’s a bit more behind that in a few weeks.”

Stranger Things’ third season is scheduled to release on Netflix on July 4th, so perhaps we’ll hear more about this crossover event around that time.