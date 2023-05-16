Stray Seemingly Heading to Xbox

It looks like Annapurna Interactive's critically-acclaimed adventure game, Stray, will soon be coming to Xbox platforms. When Stray first launched a little under a year ago, the cutesy "cat game" was only available to pick up across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. And while a formal announcement of an Xbox version of Stray has yet to come about from Annapurna, a new leak has suggested that such a reveal should be happening soon enough.

Spotted on the ESRB's official website, a recent listing for Stray mentioned that the game had now been rated for both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It's worth noting that this listing was soon after deleted from the ESRB site, which implies that this page likely went live sooner than it should have. Typically, ratings like this often appear in close proximity to when games launch which suggests that Stray's announcement and potential release on Xbox could also be right around the corner.

Stray is ESRB rated for Xbox pic.twitter.com/wqruBr3xJT — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 16, 2023

Although it might not have the name recognition of titles like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, Stray has been quite a strong console exclusive for PlayStation over this past year. At launch, Sony chose to fold Stray into its "Game Catalog" that is available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. In fact, Stray was one of the first major games that joined the Game Catalog when Sony overhauled PS Plus last year and proved to be a great reason to subscribe to these higher tiers of the service.

Even outside of the PlayStation ecosystem, Stray has also found acclaim and success elsewhere. When it arrived on Steam in 2022, it ended up shocking many users by skyrocketing up the PC platform's sales chart. It also boasts an incredibly rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam from users. No matter how you look at it, Stray has been quite a big hit and would surely be a big boon for those on Xbox who have been wanting to play the game.

Are you excited to hear that Stray should soon be coming to Xbox platforms? And when do you think such an announcement might formally come about from Annapurna? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.