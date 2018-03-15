Streamer Dr. Disrespect Apparently Got ‘Swatted’ – But He Handled It Like a Pro

Ugh. Swatting. It’s a horrible prank that online players enjoy pulling on unsuspecting players, but the results can be fatal. And now, it looks like someone tried to get one over on one of streaming’s biggest names.

Dr. Disrespect, who walked away with last year’s fan favorite vote at The Game Awards and then ran into a bit of controversy with personal decisions (and then returned with a vengeance), recently held a streaming session for Fortnite, which you can see in the clips below, but then he had to step away from the keyboard for about 15 minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During that time, a few words can be heard in the clip, including “sheriff’s department” and “check the closet!”, indicating that someone indeed called the cops on him.

Shortly thereafter, Dr. Disrespect turned down the camera and took his stream offline. However, he returned a little bit later, with him noting “Internet problems” as the reason for the interruption.

But what’s good about this is how Dr. Disrespect handled the situation. When swatted, some streamers have a bad habit of showing off the cops invading their home, or hoping to create an incident that could easily go viral – unnecessary drama, to say the least.

Dr. Disrespect didn’t do that, however, instead keeping everything off camera, and then shutting off the stream to assure that no further actions were captured on camera.

It’s unknown who tried to pull off the “swatting” prank on the streamer, or what their intentions might have been, but he probably has a few enemies out there, considering he’s an avid player of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite.

We’ll see if any information regarding the “swatting” incident comes to light over the next few days, but hopefully we see less examples of it. “Swatting” could, again, have consequences that someone may not see coming. Plus it wastes the time of law enforcement to boot. Just get back to playing the games, yeah?

(Hat tip to Inven Global for the details.)

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!