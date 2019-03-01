Streamer Ninja Makes Fun of ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 for Copying ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Sea of Thieves’

Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins shot straight to fame thanks to his Fortnite content, but it looks like he’s got a few things to say about the popular battle royale game’s take during season 8.

For those that missed the new season that went live yesterday, pirates have invaded the world of Epic Games’ online title with an aesthetic many were quick to compare to that of Sea of Thieves. The team also added a new ping system that is very similar to how Apex Legends does it, though without the voice lines because Fortnite characters don’t speak.

The new system is frankly amazing, and it helps keep team communication going as to what’s going on the realm of battle royale around players. We ourselves even noted the similarity with the new battle royale game from Respawn that has taken over the gaming community, but it looks like Ninja couldn’t help but to poke at least a little bit of fun at it when he asked his chat:

“What do you do when Sea of Thieves and Apex become super popular but also, Fortnite is still popular, what do you do? You take the best of both worlds!”

He then laughingly added, “Update your pinging system from Apex and then you add Pirates from Sea of Thieves! That’s what you do!” But before the hate train starts, it’s very clear in the clip above that he’s joking and doesn’t mean any ill will for the game. In fact, despite what many would like to believe, it’s not uncommon from games to take inspiration from other titles and incorporate it in their own unique way. Games have done it long before Fortnite, and they will continue to do so long after.

Fortnite season 8 is now live and available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

What do you think about the comparisons Ninja mentioned? Sound off with your thoughts on the latest season in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!