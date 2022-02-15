Capcom Fans Believe Street Fighter 6 Could Be Announced Soon

Capcom fans are starting to believe that Street Fighter 6 could be announced by the Japanese video game publisher in only a few short days. To start this week, Capcom revealed a new countdown timer on its official website which clearly seemed to tease that a new announcement of some sort would be happening soon. The countdown, which is set to expire on February 20th, has led to a number of fan theories about what could be revealed this coming weekend. And while the Resident Evil series was the focal point of many of these fan theories, some are also believing that it could be time for the unveiling of Street Fighter 6.

Not long after Capcom teased that it would be making an announcement this coming weekend, Street Fighter 6 became a trending term on social media. At this point in time, the most recent installment in the series, Street Fighter 5, released all the way back in 2016, leading a number of fans to think that a sixth mainline entry could be revealed soon. Capcom itself hasn’t teased whatsoever that Street Fighter is the video game series that is associated with this announcement, but the theory is quite plausible.

https://twitter.com/CapcomUSA_/status/1493112195026198528

Perhaps the biggest reason why a number of Capcom fans think that Street Fighter 6 could be announced in the coming week is because a rather major Street Fighter tournament is actually set to begin on February 17th. The Street Fighter ProTour Season Final will last through February 20th, which is the same date on which this timer will run out. Given this coincidence, it seems very possible that Capcom could opt to reveal Street Fighter 6 as a way to close out the tournament and tease fans about what is coming in the future.

