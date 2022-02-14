Is Capcom Teasing a New Resident Evil Announcement?

Could be Capcom be teasing an upcoming announcement that could tie in with the Resident Evil franchise? Early this morning, the Japanese video game publisher revealed that it had launched a new page on its website that simply featured a countdown clock and nothing more. The clock itself isn’t set to expire until nearly one full week from now, but when it does, it’s assumed that a new announcement related to an upcoming Capcom game will end up coming about. And while there’s no guarantee that this reveal will be tied to Resident Evil, it does seem to be a good possibility.

The reason why Resident Evil seems to be a good candidate to get some sort of announcement in the near future is because Capcom often does something new with the franchise on an annual basis. At this point in time, nothing associated with Resident Evil is set to release this year, which is a bit unusual given the prominence of the series recently. As such, there’s a chance that this countdown could be associated with the rumored remake of Resident Evil 4 or even the DLC that is in development for Resident Evil Village. Looking even further down the road, Resident Evil 9 is also surely a game that will come about at some point, but such a reveal surely won’t transpire any time soon.

https://twitter.com/CapcomUSA_/status/1493112195026198528

As mentioned, though, there’s a good chance that this countdown may not be related to Resident Evil whatsoever and could be associated with literally any other property that Capcom may own. In case you forgot, Capcom has a war chest of IP that includes Mega Man, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, and so many more. Essentially, there are countless possibilities at play here, so we’ll just have to be patient and see what develops from this in the near future.

Obviously, whenever this countdown does come to an end, we'll be sure to share the news of this announcement here with you on ComicBook.com.