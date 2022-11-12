New Street Fighter 6 Feature Makes the Game Easier, More Accessible

Several new Street Fighter 6 features have already been revealed since the game started getting shown off by Capcom, and now, we've learned of another. Details on a third control scheme called "Dynamic Controls" surfaced recently with this mode largely being regarded as an "easy mode" for people who like to mash buttons, but it's also been praised as a more accessible option for people that might not be able to enjoy Street Fighter games with their standard controls.

The Dynamic Control scheme was discussed in a Game Informer interview with Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama. In a demonstration viewed by the outlet, it was revealed that Dynamic Controls would allow users to simply press face buttons to make their chosen fighter string together attacks resembling actual combos rather than random swipes. In short, it does your attacks for you rather than forcing players to remember lengthy combos and techniques. It was explicitly said in the piece that the control scheme was meant to be more of an "easy mode" for players to utilize.

Something like that would normally be a divisive feature in a game, especially in a fighting game where many players are pretty competitive, but for the most part, people seem to be pretty receptive to the idea. It's limited only to local play and can't be used online, a restriction which is no doubt a huge influence on how agreeable a feature it is to those who might've been worried about getting beaten online by true button mashers.

In discussions about this feature carried on online, people who have kids, younger siblings, or friends that don't typically play these games said the addition was a good idea since it lowered the barrier of entry to Street Fighter 6. More still said that anything that makes the game more accessible for those who might want or need an option like this was a good thing.

Again, it's a feature that isn't available online, so unless someone somehow manages to get it working that mode, players won't have to worry about their online competitors mashing for the win.

Street Fighter 6 does not yet have a release date but is scheduled to be out at some point in 2023.