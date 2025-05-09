Action-Packed Trailer Unveils New Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter Collab

Blizzard’s popular first-person shooter, Overwatch 2, is no stranger to big-name collabs. The game releases new crossover content on a fairly regular basis, with recent collab skins including Gundam Wing and LE SSERAFIM. Now, Overwatch 2 has pulled back the curtain on its next big collab with a cinematic trailer previewing what’s to come. The next Overwatch 2 collab will feature characters from Street Fighter 6. This exciting pair-up launches in Overwatch 2 on May 20th, bringing skins for several iconic Capcom characters to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collab reveal trailer launched on the PlayOverwatch YouTube channel on May 9th, showing off the fighting styles of several beloved characters from Street Fighter 6. Along with the cinematic trailer, Overwatch 2 has also confirmed that its Street Fighter 6 collab will release on May 20th. For a look at what’s to come, check out the collab reveal trailer below:

This trailer gives players a first look at various Overwatch 2 heroes in Street Fighter 6 costumes, and overall, fans are liking what they see. In total, the upcoming Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collab will bring 8 new hero skins to the game. Though the more cinematic-style trailer doesn’t show off the exact look of the in-game skins or in-depth details just yet, it’s an exciting preview for what’s to come from this next big collab in the game.

All Street Fighter 6 Skins Coming to Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 hasn’t yet confirmed the prices for its new skins or whether they will come with other in-game cosmetics such as emotes or sprays. However, we do have the list of which Street Fighter 6 skins we can expect to see when the content arrives in the Overwatch 2 shop on May 20th. Here are the skins we can expect to see:

Hanzo – Ryu

Juno – Chun-Li

Kiriko – Juri

Sigma – M. Bison

Soldier: 76 – Guile

Widowmaker- Cammy

Winston – Blanka

Zenyatta – Dhalsim

Juno as Chun Li in the Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collab trailer

Past collab skins, including the recent Gundam Wing collab, have typically run around 2,800 Overwatch Coins, roughly $30 USD. So, it’s likely that this latest list of new skins will fall in a similar range.

While some players would’ve liked to see some different heroes get new skins for once, most fans are excited to see this Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collab. The new skins will be available for purchase when the collab drops in a few weeks. It’s likely that we’ll get more specific details about what’s included in these bundles, as well as the exact in-game cost, in the coming days.

Will you be grabbing any of these new skins in Overwatch 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!