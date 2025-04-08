Street Fighter 6 Leak Reveals Upcoming Characters for Season 3

The latest for Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 points to the next four characters coming to the hit fighting game. If the leak is believed to be true, fans will be able to play as Sagat, C. Viper, Ingrid, and Alex in Season 3 of Street Fighter 6. The selection appears to include fan favorites, legacy characters, and some surprising choices. Many of these names have been seen in other rumors and leaks, which could indicate a higher chance of it being true, or it could be people copying other rumors they’ve heard.

The leak comes from a user who previously leaked the Season 2 characters for Street Fighter 6, but this does not mean they are correct about this leak. Sagat seems an obvious choice considering his appearances in other games. C. Viper and Alex will also be welcome additions considering their popularity, and Ingrid is the wild card choice that may surprise fans.

Some Street Fighter 6 fans do not believe Season 3 will be released for the game, but instead will be the kickoff season in Super Street Fighter 6. Capcom has yet to officially announce any plans to release an enhanced version of the latest entry in the series, but it isn’t unlikely. Other Street Fighter games received Super versions that included all characters and future seasons.

No date has been set for the start of Season 3, and Season 2 of Street Fighter 6 is still ongoing, having added the likes of M. Bison, Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, and the yet-to-be-released Elena. Elena is slated to release in the Spring of 2025, so her addition is imminent. Even with Elena added, completing the Season 2 character pass, there will still likely be more time in Season 2 before Street Fighter 6’s Season 3 releases and even more characters are added.