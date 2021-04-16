Street Fighter Fans Think Ryu Is In The Mortal Kombat Trailer
In the early '90s, two fighting game franchises ruled arcades and home consoles: Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. While both have seen a number of crossovers through the years (Street Fighter vs. X-Men, Mortal Kombat vs. DCU), there has never been a crossover that pit the casts of the two fighting games against one another. However, some fans seem to think that Liu Kang in the Mortal Kombat reboot trailer looks suspiciously like Ryu performing his Hadouken! It's impossible to say whether or not this was an intentional nod by the filmmakers, but fans across social media picked up on the resemblance!
Do you think Liu Kang looks like Ryu in the new film? What did you think of the trailer for Mortal Kombat? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about "Ryu" in the Mortal Kombat trailer!
Can you compare the two characters? Shoryuken.
prevnext
Omg mortal Kombat trailer looks siiiiick, apart from y does Lui Kang look like Ryu— hy2022 (@Hasany0) February 18, 2021
Earthrealm needs all the help it can get!
prevnext
That's cool Ryu from Street Fighter is joining the Mortal Kombat tournament to defend Earth Realm. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/z7HM3kN2KK— Ronald Kers (@Ronald_Alubalu) February 18, 2021
He wants to finally be in a good movie.
prevnext
Tf ryu doing in mortal kombat?? pic.twitter.com/HKmZoqT6XK— 💖Ariel Sanchez 💝 (@Ugly_Ch3mist) February 18, 2021
Apparently, a lot of people did!
prevnext
That mortal kombat trailer hard but I swear I saw ryu in it Lmaoo— The Big Baggatarius (@cjmoore1122) February 18, 2021
It certainly looks like him.
prevnext
Am I mistaken or is Ryu from Street Fighter in the trailer?— Brian... (@Pail_Banker) February 18, 2021
Fans around the world noticed the similarity.
prevnext
Quem vai participar de Mortal Kombat é o Liu Kang ou Ryu? pic.twitter.com/bsFwdNywap— kunin (@umkunin) February 18, 2021
Ryu Kang would be an awesome amalgam.
prevnext
Cole Young não será o único personagem original do filme de Mortal Kombat, teremos mais um
o RYU KANG pic.twitter.com/LRY6MKLDxf— Rapha (@AqueleRaphael) February 18, 2021
Some fans would have preferred Liu Kang's classic look, though.
prev
Not a fan of the outfit, it’s a bit... street fighter ryu, most game liu kang just wears red and black pants— I could in fact, be dumber (@CouldBeDumber) February 18, 2021