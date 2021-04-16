Street Fighter Fans Think Ryu Is In The Mortal Kombat Trailer

In the early '90s, two fighting game franchises ruled arcades and home consoles: Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. While both have seen a number of crossovers through the years (Street Fighter vs. X-Men, Mortal Kombat vs. DCU), there has never been a crossover that pit the casts of the two fighting games against one another. However, some fans seem to think that Liu Kang in the Mortal Kombat reboot trailer looks suspiciously like Ryu performing his Hadouken! It's impossible to say whether or not this was an intentional nod by the filmmakers, but fans across social media picked up on the resemblance!

Do you think Liu Kang looks like Ryu in the new film? What did you think of the trailer for Mortal Kombat? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about "Ryu" in the Mortal Kombat trailer!