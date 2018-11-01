‘Street Fighter’ Ken Confirmed For ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

It looks like Ryu isn’t the only Street Fighter veteran that will be gracing the world of Super Smash Bros. this holiday season.

During today’s Nintendo Direct special, director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that Ken would debut in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next month as a “copy fighter”, meaning that he’ll be selectable as an alternative to Ryu. His recent trailer shows him sparring against a number of characters from the game, particularly Little Mac from Punch-Out!!

While we wait for the official trailer to be posted separately, we did get a few details about the character.

First off, Nintendo noted that he would be based around his classic Street Fighter II Turbo build, taking things back to the SNES old-school. That means he has several of his favorite moves intact, which he can use to knock enemies around like a champ. And, yes, he has his flaming Dragon Punch, because why not?

He’ll also be able to finish off opponents with not one but two Final Smashes available, both of which prove to be incredibly powerful in a pinch. You can unleash his Shinryuken and his Shippu Jinraikyaku and even send the likes of Bowser flying high into the air.

Ken, along with Incineroar from the Pokemon universe, are the final two main characters for the roster. That said, however, there’s still time in this Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct for additional DLC characters to be introduced, as this game has a lot of potential for growth. This will probably be the last Street Fighter character that we see added to the roster (sorry, Guile fans — at least he’s in here as an Assist) but there’s no question that he can give the other combatants within the game a run for their money. Yes, that’s including Ryu. We’ve been waiting for a good spar with him again.

Ken will be included as a copy fighter within the game, and should be easily selectable when you start up a round. We’ll see how he handles in just a few weeks, as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to release on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, both as a physical release and in digital form on the eShop.

We’ll keep you informed on the Super Smash news as this Direct continues, so be sure to stay tuned!