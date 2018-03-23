‘Street Fighter’ TV Series in the Works

This morning Entertainment One and Mark Gordon revealed (via Deadline) that they have closed a deal to produce a Street Fighter TV series. The series will be executive produced by Joey Ansah, Jacqueline Quella, and Mark Wooding, who are responsible for the web-series Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist. Here’s a character trailer from Ken from Assassin’s Fist, if you’d like to get a taste of their previous work.

The new TV series will stick a little more closely to the canon established in the video games, as a more faithful recreation of the “The World Warrior” story-arc we’re used to. Ryu, Ken, Guile, and Chun-Li will be the main series protagonists, and we’ll watch as they band together to take down M. Bison and the criminal organization Shadaloo. In the games, Shadaloo is basically run by M. Bison, Balrog, Vega, and Sagat. No word yet as to whether these characters will appear in the series.

“Street Fighter is a global tour de force franchise, having garnered immense worldwide commercial success and built a vast devoted fanbase that has only grown through its 30 year legacy. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Joey, Jacqueline and Mark, who are already so deeply connected to this brand, to bring this adored story to television audiences everywhere,” said Mark Gordon, eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital. “A particular strength of Street Fighter is the wide range of ethnically diverse characters and powerful women featured in the game. It will allow us to build an inclusive and engaging TV universe.”

Capcom believes that Mark Gordon and the team at eOne have what it takes to finally elevate Street Fighter to become one of the great video game live-action adaptations. This will be Gordon’s first TV series as president and CCO of eOne.

“After a long search, guided by the team behind Assassin’s Fist, we are delighted to be partnering with a company with the outstanding TV experience of Mark Gordon and eOne. They have the credentials to help us launch a faithful adaptation of Street Fighter as a major TV series,” said Yoshinori Ono, Capcom Executive Producer for Street Fighter.

We’ll have more on the new Street Fighter series for you soon. In the meantime, let us know in the comments what you think about the prospect of a new Street Fighter TV series? Are you hopeful, or will you be keeping your expectations in check?