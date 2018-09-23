‘Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition’ Finally Heading To Arcades

You would think that once Street Fighter V got an expansion called Arcade Edition, that it would actually get an arcade release. Alas, Capcom hasn't exactly moved forward with that plan. At least, until now.

The publisher has officially paired up with Square Enix to produce a special arcade edition of the hit fighting game, which was announced during the recent Japan Premier Top 8 tournament, as part of the Capcom Pro Tour 2018.

The arcade version will come with all the characters that have been introduced to the game, including the new ones from this season like Sagat and Cody. On top of that, it will feature a redesigned arcade cabinet with USB support, so players can either use the default joystick and button set-up, or plug in their own if they prefer to play with their own device.

The game currently doesn't have a release date, but could make its debut as soon as early next year, possibly when EVO 2019 takes place in Japan. After all, Street Fighter V continues to have heavy draw during that tournament, even with other games like Dragon Ball FighterZ slowly working their way up the charts.

In the meantime, if you happen to be in Japan, the game will be tested out at a number of arcades from October 5 through 7. You can find it at one of the locations below:

Taito Station Shinjuku Minamiguchi Game World in Tokyo

Round One Fukuoka Tenjin in Fukuoka

Sega Namba Avion in Osaka

Plaza Capcom Kichijoji in Tokyo

Nagoya Leisurelan Sasashima in Nagoya

There's no word on a U.S. release just yet, but we'll likely see it, as the game will possibly get distribution to locations like Round One or Dave and Buster's, since those places seem to be filled with the latest fighting games. There's also a slight chance Capcom could bring it along to other Capcom Pro Tour stops, though nothing's been finalized yet.

But it's nice to see Street Fighter return to the arcades anyway. It's been ages since it first made its debut back in 1987 in arcades, so it's only fair that it return more than three decades later to show everyone who's boss.

Want to play it at home? Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.