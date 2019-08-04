Street Fighter V DLC Leaks Ahead of Evo 2019

Well, it looks like one of Evo 2019‘s big surprises have been spoiled via a new leak. More specifically, its Street Fighter V announcement. Today, the Steam page for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition accidentally uploaded a new trailer revealing that the next three DLC characters coming to the game are E.Honda, Lucia, and Poison. Further, that all three will arrive on August 4 alongside a new stage, dubbed Honda Sento, which will go live on the same day. Meanwhile, on August 5 a “Summer 2019 Character Bundle” will go live.

Of course, it hasn’t been confirmed this announcement was for Evo 2019, but given that it’s right around the corner and the the final day of it is when these characters go live, seems to heavily suggest the announcement was being held for the tourney, which is going down from August 2 to August 4 at the Mandalay Bay hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. In fact, not long after the leak surfaced and started to be circulated, president of the organization Joey Cuellar, issued a tweet expressing his frustration with the situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So pissed off right now. — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) July 31, 2019

Now, there will be other announcements at the show, but this was likely one of the biggest ones. After all, Street Fighter V is one of the show’s marquee games, and there’s always a good amount of buzz generated when it reveals new characters, even if the game isn’t as popular as some other fighting games on the market, such as Mortal Kombat.

For those that don’t know: E. Honda is a honorable sumo wrestler who debuted back in Street Fighter II. Meanwhile, Poison debuted in Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact, but didn’t become playable until Street Fighter X Tekken. She is the friend and manager of Hugo and ex-member of the Mad Gear Gang. Lastly, Lucia is a Final Fight character who will make her Street Fighter debut. Of these three, the biggest and most notable addition is undoubtedly E. Honda.

Street Fighter V is available for PS4 and PC.