‘Street Fighter V’ Going Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Much of the talk in the fighting game community is currently revolving around Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which finally received its Joker DLC recently, and the upcoming release of NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11. That said, surely won’t be forgetting about Capcom’s Street Fighter V, especially since there is a limited time promotion just around the corner that will make the game free-to-play for two weeks. In addition to this, those who already own the fighting game on PC and PlayStation 4 will be gaining access to something a little special as well in the form of some DLC characters.

The free-to-play trial for Street Fighter V will begin this Tuesday, April 23rd, which happens to also be the very same day that Mortal Kombat 11 arrives, and it will run until May 5th. It will give players access to the Arcade Edition of the title, which includes Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, and Team Battle Mode.

“All 16 original characters included with the game are playable in the free trial, including classics like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, M. Bison and more,” reads the Capcom website. “As a bonus, four fan-favorite DLC characters will be available for free during this trial: Akuma, Blanka, Juri and Menat! These four characters will only be available in Ranked, Casual, Battle Lounge, Training, and Challenges.”

Play Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition for FREE from April 23 thru May 5 on PlayStation 4 and Steam! Four DLC characters unlocked for #SFV owners, Breath of Fire II content and more! ▶️ https://t.co/MbvnRuCI6O pic.twitter.com/vsksxyc5gA — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 16, 2019

“Experience the intensity of head-to-head battle with Street Fighter® V! Choose from 16 iconic characters, each with their own personal story and unique training challenges, then battle against friends online or offline with a robust variety of match options.

“Earn Fight Money in Ranked Matches, play for fun in Casual Matches or invite friends into a Battle Lounge and see who comes out on top! PlayStation 4 and Steam players can also play against each other thanks to cross-play compatibility!

“This version of Street Fighter V displays the ‘Arcade Edition’ title screen and includes Arcade Mode, Team Battle Mode and the online-enabled Extra Battle Mode, where you can earn rewards, XP and Fight Money! Fight Money can be used to purchase additional characters, costumes, stages and more! “

Street Fighter V is currently available on PC and PlayStation 4. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Find it a bit odd that Capcom would choose that date to begin the free trial for Street Fighter V, or is it just a coincidence? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

