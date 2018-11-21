‘Street Fighter V’ Is Adding ‘Resident Evil’ Costumes

It looks like Street Fighter V is getting the Resident Evil treatment as Capcom blends the two franchises once more for some new costumes! The new wave of aesthetic fandom nods will be making its way onto the Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on November 27!

With full costumes for Urien Cammy, and Kolin, now Street Fighter players can take that spooky horror love with them in a match. Kolin can be seen in the video above dressed as Ada with her outfit in Resident Evil 6, with Urien as Wesker, and Cammy as our beloved Jill Valentine – but with pants!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though we do have to admit – it’s kind of a missed opportunity for the team not to take Ada’s outfit from Resident Evil 2 … You know, because the remake is on the horizon? Though she looked badass in Resident Evil 6, the hype is definitely there for the highly anticipated remake – which would have made that the perfect excuse to bring back her classic look. Even more so since the classic look has gone away for the remake itself.

Still, it’s Ada Wong – we aren’t going to complain.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is now available on PlayStation 4 and PC. For more about the game itself, check out a snippet of our review below:

“While Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition should’ve been the route that Capcom took all along with the game (it would’ve saved a ton of heartache), it’s nice to see that the publisher finally got things right, and created a fighting game loaded with options, features and hours of fisticuff opportunities. My only hope now is that it also rights the ship with Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, by adding new modes and a second season of characters sooner rather than later. It’s a great game, but I know it has the potential to be even greater with an expanded roster. That, and, well, I just want to play Silver Samurai again. Reasons.”

Thoughts on the latest costumes being added to the game? What other outfits would you like to see their way into the fighter? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!