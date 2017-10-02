‘Street Fighter V’, ‘Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’ Announcements Planned for New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is just a few days away, and today Capcom announced what it has planned for the event. Along with letting fans check out its games, it’ll have some new announcements that will be of interest to fighting fanatics.

The company will be at the NYCC Live Stage, Booth 174 on Friday, October 6th at 10:45 AM PDT to showcase its newest additions to both Street Fighter V and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. SFV will be up first, followed by Marvel. The announcements will be livestreamed here, for those that can’t be in attendance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regarding Marvel vs. Capcom, it’s not likely we’ll see any new characters announced, as Capcom has already laid the groundwork for the remainder of 2017, including characters like Monster Hunter and Black Panther. More than likely, this stage presentation will be a reveal of some of these characters in action, with possible release dates to kick off the Season Pass.

As for Street Fighter, there are rumors swirling around that the next fighter in the current season for the game will be revealed, and it’s likely to be fan favorite Zeku, although that’s not entirely confirmed yet. A new reveal trailer is expected to reveal the character, and maybe hint at who’s coming down the line later this year.

There’s no word yet if Capcom will actually be on the show floor with a booth, but we don’t see why not, especially since it has a pretty loaded plate of games over the next few months. Aside from fighting game additions, it also has Okami HD on the way this December, along with a port of Dead Rising 4 for PlayStation 4, and next year’s release of Monster Hunter World.

We’ll let you know what Capcom has in mind for its fighting games as soon as the reveals are made!

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Street Fighter V are both available now.