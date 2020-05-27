Street Fighter V to Add New Characters, Stages, and More

Capcom today announced that the popular fighting video game Street Fighter V would actually receive a final season's worth of content after the release of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition in the form of new characters, stages, costumes, and more. While the exact details of who and what will be added were not revealed, this should bring the total roster for the final version of Street Fighter V to 45 playable fighters after Champion Edition added Gill to the cast when it released earlier this year.

"We know our players are wondering what’s next for Street Fighter V, so we have some exciting news to share," a new blog post from the game's development team reads in part. "Due to the positive reception to Season 4 and Champion Edition, we are planning to do a final Season 'V', which will add 'V' more fighters to the roster. Three new stages are also being planned."

It's currently unclear if new costumes are being planned as part of Season V, but Capcom also announced that it is holding a contest for fans to design their own costumes for any of the game's 40 available characters in Champion Edition between now and July 21st. Two lucky winners will have their designs added to the game at a later date. More details about all of the above are expected to be revealed this summer. Given the timing, this all seems like the sort of thing that might have been revealed at EVO 2020, had it not been cancelled.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available for PlayStation 4 and PC. It's unclear exactly when this fifth season of content for the popular fighting video game will release. As stated above, Gill, a character that previously appeared as the boss of the Street Fighter 3 series, joined the game's roster as part of the release of Champion Edition earlier this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Street Fighter franchise right here.

