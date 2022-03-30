Streets of Rage 4 Is Coming to Mobile Devices

In 2020, DotEmu and LizardCube released Streets of Rage 4, a new entry in the beloved beat ’em up franchise. The game was released on a number of different platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but the game will soon release on mobile devices, as well. Playdigious will handle publishing duties for the iOS and Android versions, which will be released on May 24th. Fans interested in checking out the game when it launches have the opportunity to pre-order on the App Store, where it will cost $7.99. Android users can also pre-register to save up to 10%.

Playdigious announced the mobile version of the game on Twitter, alongside an all-new video. The video includes gameplay footage of the mobile version, which should give viewers an idea how the mobile controls will work. Readers can find it embedded below.

While fans still have about two months to wait for the mobile version of Streets of Rage 4, the game can already be played on iOS and Android devices by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Streets of Rage 4 is currently available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it’s one of several games that support touch screen controls. From the video above, it does look like there are some differences from the Game Pass version; the control set-up looks slightly different, and the screen has a new frame. Of course, the mobile version will probably be playable offline, unlike the Xbox Cloud version.

The Streets of Rage series saw three releases on the Sega Genesis, but the franchise disappeared following the 1994 release of Streets of Rage 3. As a result, the announcement of Streets of Rage 4 led to a lot of excitement for long-time fans of the series, and the game released to mostly strong reviews. It remains to be seen how the iOS and Android versions stack-up to their console counterparts, but hopefully the experience will still prove enjoyable!

