Streets of Rage 4 Trailer Introduces New Fighter

Streets of Rage 4 isn’t set to release until some point next year, but the new entry in the classic beat-’em-up video game franchise is wasting no time. A new trailer for the stylish video game released during Gamescom last week showcases a brand-new character in addition to revealing the various platforms on which the game will release.

Specifically, the trailer — which you can check out above — reveals Cherry Hunter, daughter of the original Streets of Rage character Adam Hunter, as a new playable character. There are what appears to be two unfilled silhouettes on the title card, so it’s likely that there will be two more additions to the game at least. It’s currently unclear who these might even possibly be, though it would appear that one has a mechanical arm of some sort. Cherry is the third character to be revealed in addition to Blaze Fielding and Axel Stone.

Here’s how co-developers Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games describe the new fighter:

“Trained by her father and Axel, Cherry learned self-defense from a young age. Her interest in following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a cop soon faded out, replaced by her love of music. Nowadays, she plays with her electro progressive rock band in some of the most dangerous places in Wood Oak City. She may look young but make no mistake – she is a seasoned veteran of kicking ass and taking names.”

Streets of Rage 4 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020 . You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.