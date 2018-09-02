Suda 51 Explains Reasoning For Travis Strikes Again’s January Release Date

You might have seen the news this weekend that Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes finally has a release date for the Nintendo Switch, ready to strike on January 18. But that’s left some people wondering, “Well, why not release it before the holiday season? Why do we have to wait until next year to experience Travis Touchdown’s awesomeness?”

Well, it turns out there’s a pretty big reason for that: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The forthcoming beat-em-up is getting all sorts of hype at the moment, and to get in its way with a Nintendo Switch release…well, that’s not exactly the smartest thing to do.

But Goichi Suda, aka Suda 51, the mastermind behind Travis’s return, explained the delay in the best way he possibly can: to allow Smash Bros. to attain more sales.

While speaking with Destructoid, Suda explained, “”So, as you know, Super Smash Bros. is coming out in December,” Suda tells us. “I’d feel really bad about impacting their sales negatively. I’ll give them a break and move it over into next year.” How generous — and it makes us wonder if they should probably throw Travis Touchdown into their game as a thank you in return. (He would make a perfect fit with his lightsaber-style weapon and all, and he could probably throw around a few toilets for good measure!)

Here’s the official description of the game, straight from the developers at Grasshopper Manufacture:

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is a raucous 3D action title, where Travis touchdown wields the Beam Katana to massacre his way through countless enemies, taking on ferocious bosses in an epic battle with Badman.

Set in the remote countryside of the southern US, seven years has passed since the events of No More Heroes. Badman has come to exact his revenge on Travis for the murder of his daughter, Badgirl. As the two foes are battling it out, they’re sucked inside the phantom game console ‘Death Drive MK-II’, a machine developed by Doctor Juvenile. It is said that whomever collects and beats all six of its games will have their wishes granted.

Be sure to read up on our hands-on with the game as well, and prepare for some Suda goodness this January!