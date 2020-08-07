Suicide Squad Game Release Date Hinted at By Insider

✖

Today, Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed the former is working on a new Suicide Squad game. Unfortunately, DC fans will need to wait until August 22 for DC FanDome to happen to get a reveal and our first details on what is presumably a PS5 and Xbox Series X game. In the meantime, a new report about the game has surfaced, shedding some details on the game's development and release date.

The report comes way of Jason Schreier, who reveals the game has been in development at Rocksteady since sometime between late 2016 and 2017. Before this, Warner Bros. Montreal -- the team working on the new Batman game -- was working on a Suicide Squad game, but it was cancelled around this time.

Schreier adds that fans anticipating the game should plan on anticipating it for a while. In other words, it sounds like it won't be releasing anytime soon. In fact, when one fan suggests a fall 2021 release window, Schreier replied suggesting it won't be out by then.

"Some added context for today's announcement: WB Montreal was working on a Suicide Squad game until it was canceled in late 2016," said the Bloomberg journalist on Twitter. "At some point (end of 2016? 2017?), Rocksteady started theirs. The game will be teased at DC FanDome, but I wouldn't expect it for a while."

As you can see, Schreier also used the verbiage of "teased," suggesting we won't get a proper reveal at DC FanDome, but a teaser. And this would make sense if we aren't going to see the game until 2022 at the earliest.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Schreier is widely considered one of the most trusted and reliable sources in the industry, nothing here is official. Further, even if it's all 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 26 letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you looking forward to Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.