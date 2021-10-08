New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Character Art Revealed

It has been over a year since developer Rocksteady Games revealed that it is currently working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is a new co-op action-adventure title that is set to launch in 2022. And while that silence surrounding the project is set to end in a major way next week during DC FanDome, some developers from Rocksteady today gave fans something new to chew on prior to the event.

Shared by multiple members of the Rocksteady team on social media today, four new pieces of character art from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League were unveiled. Each piece of art focuses on one of the four characters that will be playable in the game, which includes Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Harley Quinn. Although we can’t see each character’s full body, these images represent some of the most detailed looks we’ve seen of each Suicide Squad member so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though it’s exciting that more information on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has come about today in this manner, the DC FanDome stream, which will take place on October 16, should show us a ton more of the title. In all likelihood, Rockstead will surely give fans a first glimpse of how Suicide Squad will actually play. At this point in time, the only thing we have seen from the title has been in the form of a fully-CGI trailer. In addition, perhaps if we’re lucky, Rocksteady and WB Games could give us a better idea about when the game will end up launching in 2022. For now, all we know for certain is that it’s set to come about at some point within the calendar year, with a more defined window yet to be given.

Are you looking forward to seeing more from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next week at DC FanDome? And how do you feel about these new pieces of character art? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, if you’d like to get a closer look at each piece of art, you can find every new image shared by the developers at Rocksteady down below.

King Shark

ALL HAIL THE KING! I’m happy to be ambassador for my favourite of the four, the fish with the most charming smile in the whole world – King Shark! #SuicideSquadGame #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/6u1O9cnaCm — Hanno Hinkelbein 🏳️‍🌈 He/Him (@HHinkelbein) October 8, 2021

Deadshot

So me and some other lucky members of the team @rocksteadygames have been given solo art for the squad to share. I'll start. Here's the Man Who Never Misses. Check out that disappointed dad energy. #SuicideSquadgame #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/QsfaDSo4Hz — Gaz @ Rocksteady (@GazDeaves) October 8, 2021

Harley Quinn

https://twitter.com/vehollehraptor/status/1446467942468685874

Captain Boomerang