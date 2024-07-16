Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Is Now Completely Free for Limited Time

Despite launching not even six months ago, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can now be obtained at no cost for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. By all accounts, Suicide Squad has been a pretty big flop for publisher WB Games. Not only did the release not meet the sales expectations that WB Games had for it, but it also was seen as a critical disappointment. Fortunately, for those who have still been interested in giving Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a whirl for themselves, the game can now be copped for nothing at all.

As part of Amazon Prime Day, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now completely free on Prime Gaming. This deal only extends to a digital, PC version of the game which is downloadable via the Epic Games Store. As for the length of this promotion, it’s going to last far shorter than most other offers on Prime Gaming. While most other free titles are available for multiple weeks, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will only be on the platform for 48 hours across July 16th and 17th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best part of this deal on Prime Gaming is that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t the only game being handed out for nothing. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Chivalry 2 are both also free for the next two days as well. Like Suicide Squad, these games are both only going to be for the Epic Games Store on PC. And in case you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you should be able to sign up for a free trial of the service today to ensure that these “free” offers are truly free.

Moving forward, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will begin Season 2 later this month on July 25th. This wave of content will most notably bring with it the addition of Mrs. Freeze, who is the next playable character in the game. Currently, four seasons in total are being planned for Suicide Squad with the title’s future beyond 2024 being hazy.

Will you be picking up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League now that it’s free? Or are you still planning to steer clear of it entirely given the negative word of mouth that has surrounded it? Be sure to let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.