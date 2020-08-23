Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Window and Platforms Announced

Today, Rocksteady Studios revealed its next game: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. That said, while we finally got to see the game today, we won't be getting our hands on it anytime soon. According to Rocksteady, the game won't be coming until 2022. When in 2022? This isn't divulged. All that's noted is it will arrive sometime that year.

Meanwhile, Rocksteady and WB Games also confirmed the game will be a next-gen release only. In other words, it's not coming to PS4 or Xbox One. Rather, it's in development only for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC. At the moment, it's unclear if the game will release on PC via Steam, Epic Games, or both. There's also no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a Google Stadia port.

"Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis," reads an official blurb about the game. "The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single-player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op."

The official blurb continues, describing the game's four main characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.

"The playable characters featured in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), the mistress of mayhem; Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), the most dangerous marksman alive; Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness), Aussie assassin extraordinaire; and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue), the demigod humanoid shark and rightful ruler of the seas. Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.