How to Watch Summer Game Fest 2025 + What to Expect

It’s that time of year again when games start to come out of their shells and we get to see the fruits of their labor. Despite E3 being gone, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has (sort of) filled the void and, in some ways, delivered on the hype many expect to see around this time.

2025 marks the fifth anniversary of Summer Game Fest, so it seems reasonable that fans could be in for some great surprises regarding their favorite games. In any case, we at ComicBook have everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest, how to watch it, and what you can expect this year.

Summer Game Fest 2025 Start Time

Summer Game Fest 2025 is set to air at 2 pm PT/ 5 pm ET on June 6th, 2025. To find when the event is happening for you in your time zone, use the link here. In addition to being hosted live and in-person at the YouTube Theater in California, it will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on the official The Game Awards channel. The show will likely run for two hours, as following the showcase at 4 pm PT/ 7 pm ET is The Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition.

What to Expect from Summer Game Fest 2025?

With E3 being out of the picture, many expect all of the biggest news to appear at Summer Game Fest. While those expectations haven’t been tempered down, we can wager some probabilities based on what we know, as well as some leaks prior to the showcase. As for what’s confirmed, we’ll see new looks at Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Ill, and, as game director Hideo Kojima is in attendance, likely Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. On the more speculative side, there’s a high chance ARC Raiders, which has grown exponentially in popularity after its recent beta, will be in attendance. The title looks to be teasing something, likely a shadow drop of the full game. Another rumored series to show up is the Tales franchise, as a recent post on Reddit says the next mainline installment will be announced there.

Outside of what we know, many have come up with their own predictions for this year’s showcase. A quick look on Reddit and various other social media platforms, and you’ll see a wide array of games many want to see, such as Resident Evil 9, Persona 6, BioShock 4, Tomb Raider, and Kingdom Hearts 4. Much of the pointed speculation does come from the recently confirmed partners, which include the likes of Nintendo, PlayStation, Square Enix, and Capcom, just to name a few. Unfortunately, those companies’ presences don’t necessarily mean they’ll show anything, as it also includes advertisements for already-released games. Still, given the wide scope of Summer Game Fest, especially since it started, there is always a chance a huge franchise game can be revealed there, but we’ll just have to wait until later today to find out.