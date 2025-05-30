New Tales of Game Rumored To Be Announced Soon

If the rumors are true, we may be seeing a new installment of the Tales of series sooner than we thought. A notable fan account spotted a now-deleted Reddit post that mentions that we could get news regarding the future of the series at an upcoming event. The Tales of series has grown into its own since its release in 1995. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, many fans have been waiting to hear more about what’s next from the iconic RPG franchise, so, as you may expect from the newest rumor, there is a lot of hype building for when we could get our first look at Tales of’s next project.

On r/GamingLeaksandRumours, user Jasonvsfreddyvs noticed that a fan account for the Tales of series, Tales of Twin, had tweeted a screenshot of a Reddit post by Magestic_Energy7391 on the Tales subreddit. In the post, which has since been deleted, the user simply states that a new mainline game in the Tales of series would be announced at Summer Game Fest, as they mentioned June 8th, when it will be held. While Tales of Twin does say to take the news with a grain of salt, it would make a lot of sense for a new project to be announced, given the timeframe and anniversary.

Play video

If you don’t know about the Tales of series, it’s an RPG franchise created by Bandai Namco. Utilizing an open-air action-RPG gameplay akin to the Mana series, you’ll venture to high fantasy worlds filled with magic and creatures. Though for many, the narratives are the highlights, as they tell grounded stories for its characters and settings. The last mainline title for the series was the acclaimed Tales of Arise, which was released in 2021. A new entry in the franchise did feel likely, as the usual span between projects is four to five years. Even with the remastering of Tales of Grace f this year, fans are hungry for more from Bandai Namco’s RPG masterclasses, so the newest rumor is sure to whet some appetites.

It’s important to note that Bandai Namco is partnering with Summer Game Fest, as revealed recently, so the company will be in attendance in some way. While it’s no indication that it’ll be for Tales of, it does seem like the perfect place to do it. Funnily enough, Tales of Arise was revealed at Xbox’s E3 2019 conference, so if it’s not at Summer Game Fest, it could be at Xbox Games Showcase on June 10th. Plans for a new installment in the franchise have been rumored for a while, with a recent showcase celebrating the 30th anniversary striking up many fans wants for a new title, despite the promise of more remasters and remakes similar to Tales of Grace f.

If you want to see if the rumor is true, Summer Game Fest will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on June 8th at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET.