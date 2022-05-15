Summer Game Fest IMAX Theater Tickets On Sale Now

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest is coming to a select number of IMAX theaters around North America next month. Following the cancelation of E3 2022, Geoff Keighley stepped in to confirm his now annual Summer Game Fest was making a return this year. The event was introduced in 2020 after COVID happened and a number of key events were canceled. Summer Game Fest served as a way to bring the magical summer gaming events to people in a digital format and has since grown to be a proper rival to E3. Last year, it served as the place for the grand reveal of Elden Ring's gameplay and release date, which sent waves across the industry.

This year, Keighley is kicking it up a notch. Summer Game Fest's opening event, which serves as a typical press conference with all kinds of grand reveals, will be shown in IMAX theaters. Over 30 IMAX theaters, including one in Canada, will be showing the event. Ticket prices tend to differ based on location, but you can click here to see the full list of theaters that will be showing the event. Summer Game Fest Live will take place on June 9th at 2PM ET, so fans still have time to secure their tickets, but given there is only one showtime, they may want to act fast to get a good seat. As of right now, Keighley has yet to tease what will be shown at the event, but it's bound to be exciting given how the bar was set last year with the Elden Ring reveal.

ICYMI: Tickets are now on sale for #SummerGameFest in @IMAX Live on June 9. Head to https://t.co/AwYFYvFPjg to see cities.



More news soon on what to expect! pic.twitter.com/PMHFrdqnN0 — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) May 14, 2022

It also speaks volumes that Keighely was able to secure a number of IMAX locations in the middle of the summer movie season. A screen that large is largely reserved for major films with immense scale, so it seems likely Keighley could be cooking up some major reveals for Summer Game Fest. With the event just a few weeks away, it seems likely we'll start getting some idea of what to really expect from the show.

Will you be purchasing tickets for the IMAX showing of Summer Game Fest? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.